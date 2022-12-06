Health team walks 20 km to treat ill children in remote Kullu villages

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 5

A team of the Health Department was today dispatched to remote Shakti, Maror and Shugad villages in Gadaparli panchayat of Banjar subdivision in the district to treat over 20 children suffering from a viral disease. The team will walk more than 20 km to reach these villages.

Villagers had urged the government that small children were contracting a viral disease and it was difficult for them to take all of them on shoulders to Sainj.

Kullu Chief Medical Officer Dr Sushil Chander said that the department had constituted a team of seven members, including doctors, and they left for Gadaparli panchayat on Monday morning. He added that the team was carrying medicines for treating ill villagers on their doorsteps.

Nirmala Thakur, panch of Shakti ward in Gadaparli panchayat, said that children in these three villages were contracting the viral disease. She added that more than 20 children were suffering from the disease.