Health team walks 20 km to treat ill children in remote Kullu villages

Kullu, December 5
A team of the Health Department was today dispatched to remote Shakti, Maror and Shugad villages in Gadaparli panchayat of Banjar subdivision in the district to treat over 20 children suffering from a viral disease. The team will walk more than 20 km to reach these villages.
Villagers had urged the government that small children were contracting a viral disease and it was difficult for them to take all of them on shoulders to Sainj.
Kullu Chief Medical Officer Dr Sushil Chander said that the department had constituted a team of seven members, including doctors, and they left for Gadaparli panchayat on Monday morning. He added that the team was carrying medicines for treating ill villagers on their doorsteps.
Nirmala Thakur, panch of Shakti ward in Gadaparli panchayat, said that children in these three villages were contracting the viral disease. She added that more than 20 children were suffering from the disease.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Gujarat, give it edge in Himachal
Likely to better its record 2002 tally in PM’s home state | ...
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says Covid was man-made virus
The Wuhan lab has been the centre of heated debates over the...
Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers in world
US companies did $299 billion sales; China $109 billion; top...
During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi gives flying kisses to people at BJP office
This comes a day after he targets the saffron party and the ...