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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal health worker crosses flooded stream on bulldozer to ensure polio vaccination in Lahaul-Spiti

Himachal health worker crosses flooded stream on bulldozer to ensure polio vaccination in Lahaul-Spiti

Determined to ensure that the nationwide immunisation drive was not disrupted, Paljom Butti crossed the flooded stream with the help of a bulldozer to reach the designated vaccination centre

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 08:07 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Paljom Butti crosses a flooded stream with the help of a bulldozer in Lahaul-Spiti on Sunday. Tribune Photo
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Demonstrating exceptional courage and dedication, health worker Paljom Butti successfully delivered polio vaccines to children at the remote Tingrat booth in the Lahaul-Spiti district, despite severe weather challenges during the National Pulse Polio Immunisation Campaign.

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On Sunday, the water level in the swollen Miyar stream rose sharply, cutting off access to the area and leaving no safe means of crossing. Determined to ensure that the nationwide immunisation drive was not disrupted, Paljom Butti crossed the flooded stream with the help of a bulldozer to reach the designated vaccination centre.

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Despite the hasardous conditions, she administered polio drops to children on time, ensuring the successful implementation of the campaign in the remote region.

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Her dedication and commitment have been widely appreciated by local residents, who described her efforts as inspiring and reflective of the unwavering spirit of healthcare workers serving in difficult terrain.

Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana also praised Paljom Butti, saying that such hardworking and committed health workers are an inspiration to society. She added that they continue to perform their duties with sincerity and responsibility even while facing natural challenges, ensuring that essential healthcare services reach every child regardless of the circumstances.

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