Health workers in Kullu risk lives to vaccinate women, children

Our Correspondent

KULLU, AUGUST 13

Showing exemplary dedication to duty, health worker Kamla Devi and ASHA worker Sesi Devi risked their lives to reach Najan village in Parli panchayat of the Gadsa valley to vaccinate expectant mothers and children yesterday.

The Shilanal road near Rauli has completely sunk following heavy rain. Though a temporary wooden plank bridge has been made to connect the two ends of the road, it is about 30-feet high from the ground. A slight mistake can be life threatening. These two dedicated health workers not only crossed this plank but also traversed 10 km on foot to meet the call of duty.

Due to road subsidence, the people of Parli panchayat, especially schoolchildren, have to cross this plank to reach their destinations. Students of Government High School, Najan, Primary School, Upper Najan, Government Primary School, Lower Najan, Government Senior Secondary School, Gadsa, and Thela also cross this temporary bridge. The district administration and the Education Department are yet to take steps to ensure the safety of students.

Kullu Chief Medical Officer Dr NR Pawar praised the efforts of Kamla Devi and Sesi Devi. He said that the Health Department team reached the Najan health sub centre and vaccinated expectant mothers and children.

#Kullu