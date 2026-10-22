Healthy teeth, bright eyes: Protecting children’s health

Childhood is a crucial stage of growth and development. Habits developed during these formative years can influence lifelong health. While nutrition and physical growth receive considerable attention, oral health, vision and digestion are equally important for a child’s overall well-being.

Parents, teachers and caregivers play a vital role in encouraging healthy habits, identifying warning signs and ensuring timely medical care. Simple preventive measures can help children stay healthy and support their development.

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Healthy teeth for a healthy smile

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Good oral health begins in childhood. Tooth decay, gum disease and untreated dental infections can cause pain, affecting a child’s ability to eat, sleep, concentrate and participate in school activities.

Children should brush their teeth twice every day, particularly before bedtime. Younger children may need parental supervision to ensure proper brushing. Frequent consumption of sweets, chocolates, biscuits and sugary drinks should be limited. A balanced diet, including fresh fruits and vegetables, along with adequate water intake, supports overall health.

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Toothache, visible cavities, bleeding gums and facial swelling should not be ignored and may require prompt dental attention.

Milk teeth also need proper care. Although eventually replaced, they are essential for chewing, speech development and maintaining space for permanent teeth. Neglecting them can lead to avoidable pain and complications.

Protecting children’s eyes

Good vision is essential for learning, reading and playing. However, young children may not recognise or communicate vision difficulties, making it important for parents and teachers to watch for warning signs.

Frequent eye rubbing, squinting, sitting too close to the television, holding books close to the face, recurrent headaches and difficulty seeing the classroom board may indicate vision problems. Such signs warrant an eye examination.

Children should have adequate lighting while reading and studying. Prolonged screen use should be interrupted with regular breaks, while outdoor play and physical activity should be encouraged. Persistent complaints of blurred vision or eye discomfort should be evaluated by a healthcare professional.

Early identification can help prevent avoidable difficulties in learning and everyday activities.

Healthy digestion begins with hygiene, nutrition

The digestive system absorbs nutrients essential for growth and development. Poor hygiene, contaminated food and unsafe water can cause diarrhoea, vomiting and other gastrointestinal infections.

Children should wash their hands with soap and water before eating and after using the toilet. Drinking water must be safe, food properly cooked and stored hygienically and fruits and vegetables washed thoroughly before consumption.

A balanced diet containing fruits, vegetables, pulses and whole grains provides essential nutrients and dietary fibre. Adequate water intake and regular physical activity also support healthy bowel function.

Persistent abdominal pain, repeated vomiting or diarrhoea, blood in the stool, prolonged constipation, unexplained weight loss or concerns about growth require medical assessment. Such symptoms should not be ignored or managed through self-medication.

Healthy habits shape a child’s future

Children need more than food to grow well. Adequate sleep, regular physical activity, personal hygiene and appropriate healthcare are essential for healthy development.

Parents should encourage varied, nutritious meals rather than excessive sugary snacks, processed foods and sweetened beverages. Children are more likely to adopt healthy habits when adults set a positive example.

Regular monitoring of height, weight and developmental progress is equally important. Concerns about appetite, energy levels or growth should be discussed with a healthcare professional. Preventive care and timely assessment can help identify problems before they significantly affect development.

Schools can strengthen health awareness

Schools are important partners in promoting children’s health. Safe drinking water, clean toilets and hand-washing facilities reinforce good hygiene. Teachers can help identify children who struggle to see the classroom board, experience discomfort while eating or show symptoms affecting their daily activities.

Early communication with parents can ensure timely medical or dental attention. Collaboration between families, schools and healthcare professionals can make preventive health practices an integral part of children’s lives.

Small steps, lasting benefits

Protecting children’s health does not require complicated measures. Brushing teeth twice every day, limiting sugar intake, eating nutritious food, drinking safe water, washing hands, taking screen breaks, staying physically active and seeking timely medical care can make a meaningful difference.

Every child develops at an individual pace, and health concerns deserve attention rather than comparison with others. A supportive environment, balanced nutrition and preventive healthcare can help children realise their potential.

Healthy teeth, bright eyes and strong digestion are essential foundations for a healthier childhood and a stronger future.