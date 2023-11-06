Shimla: Heap of garbage in Lakkar Bazaar area an eyesore

There is a heap of garbage lying on the roadside in the Lakkar Bazaar area since long. With the sanitation staff not clearing the waste, this busy road has not only become an eyesore, but also poses a risk of spread of diseases. The Municipal Corporation should take note of it and get the garbage cleared. Rishu Kumar, Shimla

Encroachments on roads leading to snarl-ups

With the festive season approaching, shopkeepers in Una have encroached upon roads to display their products, leading to traffic jams in the town. Commuters have to face great inconvenience while crossing through such areas. The administration should act against the encroachers so that the common people are not troubled.

Seema Sharma, Una

Devise plan to manage traffic in Kangra town

Traffic jams in Kangra town are increasing by the day. Most of these are being caused due to illegal parking of vehicles along the roads. Very few traffic cops are deployed to manage traffic in the town. The administration should devise a plan to regulate traffic here so that the common people are not harassed. Sanjay Sharma, Kangra

