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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heaps of garbage continue to pile on amid sanitation workers’ strike in Shimla

Heaps of garbage continue to pile on amid sanitation workers’ strike in Shimla

Shimla MC Mayor assures sanitation workers' demands to be considered in June 4 AGM; strike to continue till decision, say workers

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:03 PM May 18, 2026 IST
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At a time when the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) is working to improve the state’s capital’s ranking in Swachh Sarvekshan, the indefinite strike of the Shimla Environment Heritage Conservation and Beautification (SEHB) Society has significantly affected the cleanliness in the town.

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On Monday, heaps of garbage were seen in many key locations of the town, including The Mall, which is one of the most popular tourist points. Many people also complained that garbage was not collected from their houses, causing them inconvenience.

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Speaking about the ongoing issues, Surender Chauhan, Mayor, SMC, said a meeting was held with the representatives of the society, during which they were assured that their demands would be considered in the upcoming AGM, which has been scheduled for June 4.

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He said the workers, however, stated that they will end their strike only after the decision of the AGM.

“Until then, the cleanliness and garbage collection will be ensured by the corporation, for which focal points have been made in all the 34 wards of the town. People can bring their garbage to the designated focal points, from where it will be picked up by the corporation. Vehicles are available at the points till 10:00 am. The corporation has also engaged more workers as well as more vehicles to ensure that garbage is collected from every household under the corporation’s jurisdiction,” he said.

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Clarifying the videos of garbage lying in many parts of the town on Monday morning, he said the videos were being misinterpreted as the heap was not due to a lack of cleanliness and door-to-door garbage collection, but it was kept by the people at the focal points from where the garbage was collected by the corporation.

He also ensured that the cleanliness in the capital would not be compromised at any cost. The Mayor also appealed to the people to bring the garbage from their houses to the designated focal points, so that it can be collected by the corporation.

Hundreds of SEHB society workers went on an indefinite strike on May 15, against the corporation’s decision to abolish their 10 per cent annual salary hike. The workers on Monday also staged a protest outside the DC office, demanding that the corporation roll back the decision. They further warned of intensifying their movement if their demands were not met promptly.

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