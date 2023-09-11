Heaps of garbage near Panchrukhi station

Heaps of garbage can be seen dumped on a vacant piece of land near the Panchrukhi railway station. A foul smell emanating from garbage causes inconvenience to pedestrians. The dump also poses a constant threat to the residents’ health. Last year, the Railways authorities had proposed to convert this land into a parking lot, which would benefit the area’s residents. Satish Sharma, Panchrukhi

Potholes dot Dharamsala national highway

the national highway leading to Dharamsala was damaged during heavy rain last month. The highway is full of huge potholes, but the government seems to be in no mood to get the road repaired in the near future. The authorities should immediately start the work on repairing the main roads in Kangra district. Naresh Thakur, Kangra

Roads dug up around Dharamsala cricket stadium

dharamsala is scheduled to host five matches of the cricket World Cup, which starts next month. However, the roads around the international cricket stadium have been dug up for development work even as thousands of tourists from across the world are expected to visit the town for the tournament. The authorities must expedite the restoration work. Rakesh Sharma, Dharamsala

