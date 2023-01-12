Hearing deferred on plea against Himachal's decision to denotify institutions opened by previous BJP government

Our Correspondent

Shimla, January 11

The HP High Court has deferred hearing on a petition challenging the recent decision of the state government to denotify all institutions opened by the previous BJP government.

During the course of hearing, the counsel for the petitioner stated before the court that he wanted to file an application for amending the petition.

Aa Division Bench comprising Chief Justice AA Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua ordered that “after filing application, the petitioner will be at liberty to move the vacation Judge, if advised so.”

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap had filed this petition, challenging the government decision taken on December 12, 2022, to review all Cabinet decisions taken since April 1, 2022, on the ground that the action of the state was illegal.

Besides, a similar petition filed by BJP MLA Bikram Singh Thakurchallenging the decision to close government offices in Jaswan-Paragpur was also listed before the court today but hearing int this case was also deferred.

