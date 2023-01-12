Hearing deferred on plea against Himachal's decision to denotify institutions opened by previous BJP government

Shimla, January 11
The HP High Court has deferred hearing on a petition challenging the recent decision of the state government to denotify all institutions opened by the previous BJP government.
During the course of hearing, the counsel for the petitioner stated before the court that he wanted to file an application for amending the petition.
Aa Division Bench comprising Chief Justice AA Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua ordered that “after filing application, the petitioner will be at liberty to move the vacation Judge, if advised so.”
BJP state president Suresh Kashyap had filed this petition, challenging the government decision taken on December 12, 2022, to review all Cabinet decisions taken since April 1, 2022, on the ground that the action of the state was illegal.
Besides, a similar petition filed by BJP MLA Bikram Singh Thakurchallenging the decision to close government offices in Jaswan-Paragpur was also listed before the court today but hearing int this case was also deferred.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...
Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande
At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...
Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises
Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...
Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland
Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...
Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack
Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...