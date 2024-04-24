Hearing on firm’s petition against free electricity deferred by Himachal Pradesh High Court

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, April 23

The HP High Court today deferred the hearing on a petition filed by private power producer challenging the notice issued by the state wherein it had demanded to supply more free power to the state. During the course of hearing, the Advocate General sought time to argue the matter. Allowing his request the court listed the matter for hearing on May 1. P Chidambaram appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner company.

While granting time, a division bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua made it clear in the order that “the matter will be finally heard on the said date and in the event, for some reason, the final hearing cannot be taken up on that day, the interim application would be heard.”

The court passed this order on a petition filed by JSW Hydro Energy Limited alleging therein that the state is asking for supply of increase free power to state against the regulations. The action of the state to increase the cap of free power from 13 % to 18 % is arbitrary and illegal.

