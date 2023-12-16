Hearing on Palampur bizman’s petition for police security deferred

Shimla, December 15
The Himachal High Court today deferred hearing on a petition filed by Palampur businessman Nishant Sharma seeking police protection. The SPs of Kangra and Shimla have filed fresh status reports in the case.
After perusing the same, a division bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua has taken the same on record and listed the matter for further hearing on December 21, 2023.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Kangra Police has registered an FIR in this case after the intervention of the High Court.
The businessman Nishant Sharma, in a mail to the High Court, has said that he along with his family faces threat to his life as there was an attack on him in Gurugram as well as in McLeodganj. He sought court intervention on the ground that he needs protection from powerful people as he is living in constant fear of being killed.
While taking up the matter suo motto in its earlier order, the court had sought reports from the SPs of Kangra and Shimla districts.
The case has been in the news as DGP Sanjay Kundu has got an FIR registered against Nishant Sharma, accusing him of trying to defame and tarnish his image by dragging his name in the complaint.
