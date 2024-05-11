Hearing on petition filed by 3 Independent MLAs on May 28

Our Correspondent

Shimla, May 10

In view of the difference of opinion of two judges on a petition filed by three independent MLAs alleging therein that the Speaker is not accepting their resignations from the Legislative Assembly, the matter was today listed before third judge for resolving the difference of opinion.

The matter was listed before Justice Sandeep Sharma. During the course of hearing, a prayer was made that senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Speaker, is not available. Allowing the request, the court listed the same for hearing on May 28. In this case Sibal is representing the Speaker and senior advocate Maninder Singh is the counsel for the petitioners.

On May 8, a division bench of the HP High Court gave two separate judgments on a petition filed by three independent MLAs alleging therein that the Speaker is not accepting their resignations from the Legislative Assembly and sought intervention of the court.

Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao dismissed the petition, while Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua directed the Speaker of the Assembly to take decision on the resignations tendered by the petitioners from the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly within two weeks.

