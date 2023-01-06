Hearing on plea against govt's denotification decision deferred

Our Correspondent

Shimla, January 5

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has deferred hearing on a petition challenging the recent decision of the state government to denotify all institutions opened by the previous BJP-led government.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap had filed the petition challenging the government decision taken n December 12, 2022, to review all decisions taken by the previous government since April 1 on the ground that the action was illegal.

However, on the other hand, the Advocate General contended before the court that the petition was not maintainable as the same was filed by the BJP state president. He had no locus standi to file the petition, which is politically motivated, he said.

After hearing the matter for some time, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice AA Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua listed the matter on the request of Advocate General for further consideration on the issue of maintainability on January 11.