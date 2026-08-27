Heart’s warning - Why sudden erectile dysfunction is a warning sign for your heart

Sexual health problems, particularly new or sudden erectile dysfunction in men, should never be dismissed as an inevitable consequence of ageing or an embarrassing personal matter. Healthy sexual function depends on adequate blood flow, healthy blood vessel linings and proper nerve signalling. Emerging sexual symptoms can sometimes serve as important early warning indicators of cardiovascular and circulatory problems.

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heart speaks before it Strikes

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Heart disease and stroke remain the leading causes of death worldwide, claiming an estimated 19.8 million lives in 2022, with around 85 per cent of these deaths attributed to heart attacks and strokes. What many people fail to recognise is that blood vessel disease can develop silently for years without causing obvious chest pain or other dramatic symptoms.

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Healthy blood vessels have a delicate inner lining called the endothelium. This lining produces nitric oxide, a natural chemical that signals blood vessels to relax, allowing blood to flow smoothly. Conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity and smoking can gradually damage the endothelium, reducing the blood vessels’ ability to relax and expand appropriately. Because the same vascular system extends throughout the body, impaired blood flow in one area can reflect broader blood vessel disease elsewhere.

Why dysfunction appears?

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The blood vessels supplying the pelvic region are considerably smaller than the major coronary arteries supplying the heart. As a result, smaller vessels may show the effects of impaired blood flow, endothelial dysfunction or microvascular disease earlier than larger arteries.

Research has found that men with vascular erectile dysfunction have a substantially higher risk of cardiovascular events. Heart disease symptoms may follow erectile problems by approximately two to three years, while major cardiovascular events such as heart attacks or strokes may occur three to five years later.

This timeline should not be treated as a countdown clock. Instead, it represents a valuable window of opportunity to identify cardiovascular risk factors and take preventive action before a major event occurs.

What about women’s health?

Female sexual health is biologically complex, involving an interplay of blood flow, nerve pathways, hormonal changes, mental health and relationship factors.

Conditions such as diabetes can affect female sexual health through nerve and blood vessel damage, while menopause can cause structural and functional changes associated with declining oestrogen levels.

Female sexual health problems are not currently established as a direct, standalone predictor of future heart attacks in the same way that erectile dysfunction can be for men. Research in this area continues. Nevertheless, women experiencing new or persistent changes in sexual health should discuss their symptoms and overall cardiovascular and metabolic health with a physician.

Critical safety warning

Medical experts issue a strong warning regarding commonly prescribed erectile dysfunction medicines such as sildenafil, tadalafil and vardenafil.

Although these medicines work by relaxing blood vessels and increasing blood flow, they must never be taken with nitrate medicines prescribed for chest pain or heart conditions such as angina.

Combining erectile dysfunction medicines with nitrates can cause a sudden, severe and potentially fatal fall in blood pressure. Patients should always consult a healthcare provider before starting any medication for erectile dysfunction, particularly if they have heart disease or take medicines for cardiovascular conditions.

Don’t just treat the symptom

Simply obtaining a prescription for erectile dysfunction without undergoing a broader health assessment could mean missing an important opportunity to identify cardiovascular risk.

Anyone experiencing new or worsening erectile symptoms should consider discussing them with a healthcare provider. A comprehensive evaluation may include checking blood pressure to screen for undiagnosed or poorly controlled hypertension, blood sugar levels to assess diabetes and related metabolic risks and a complete lipid profile to determine cardiovascular risk.

Assessment of weight and body composition, including BMI and waist circumference, may also be advised. The evaluation should further cover lifestyle factors such as physical activity, tobacco use, diet and alcohol consumption, along with a family history of premature heart disease to assess overall cardiovascular risk.

Adopt Simple steps

The most effective way to address blood-vessel-related sexual symptoms is to improve overall cardiovascular health.

Adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, such as brisk walking or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise each week, along with muscle-strengthening activities on at least two days a week.

A heart-healthy diet should emphasise vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts and healthy unsaturated fats, such as those found in a Mediterranean-style eating pattern.

Quitting tobacco is among the most effective ways to prevent further damage to blood vessels. Blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol should also be kept within healthy targets appropriate to an individual’s overall risk profile, in consultation with a doctor.

Breaking the stigma

Shame and embarrassment often prevent people from discussing sexual health openly. But viewing sexual function as an important indicator of overall vascular health can help remove that stigma.

A change in sexual health may be more than a private concern — it can be an opportunity to look at the bigger picture. Recognising potential vascular warning signs early can help individuals protect not only their intimate wellbeing but also their heart health for years to come.

— The writer is a senior

medical practitioner (MD, Medicine) at Regional Hospital, Kullu.