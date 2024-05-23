Heat may singe tomato, plum crops

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 22

Once known for its cool climate, the state is now experiencing an unprecedented rise in mercury. The cropping pattern of the state has been adversely hit, and reports of forest fires seem to be the norm these days.

Talking about the situation, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Head of Department (Environment Sciences) Dr Satish Bhardwaj said, “The temperature anomalies computed with respect to the base period of 1991-2022 indicated that the annual maximum temperature in Solan district is increasing by 0.02 °C per year. In the district, the long-term average of the monthly maximum temperature for April and May months is 28.2°C and 31.4 °C, respectively.”

“However, in 2024, the actual value of maximum temperature for April and May months has increased by 0.1°C from the normal temperature of the region,” he added.

The maximum temperature this past week increased to 34.7 °C against the normal of 31.4°C, coupled with scantier rains than normal.

During April and May this year, the region experienced 32.8 mm and 4.0 mm of rainfall, respectively, against the normal of 39.7 mm and 56.2 mm — a decrease of 17.4 per cent and 92.8 per cent, respectively; however, it may be noted that since the month of May has not ended, the figures might change.

“The scant rains in these months created dry conditions and led to a ‘tinderbox’ environment apt for the spread of fires, which further raised the ambient air temperature at the microclimatic level. The release of heat, smoke and particulate matter from forest fires has further deteriorated the air quality of the region,” said the scientist.

The intense heat generated by forest fires may further influence wind patterns and atmospheric circulation at the microclimate level, causing heat stress conditions.

Dr Bhardwaj expressed the need to be cautious under such circumstances so that one does not trigger forest fires. He suggests checking one’s footprint at the local level and ensuring that no fires are lit callously as the current weather is making forests prone to fires.

These fires cause a huge loss to the biodiversity and irreversible changes to our ecosystem. Scientists predict no respite from adverse weather for the next few days.

“Weather is projected to remain dry with heat wave conditions at isolated places in low and mid-hill areas,” said Dr Bhardwaj

Rise in the daily maximum temperature and continuous dry conditions for next five days may impact the cropping calendar of several crops.

“Crops of summer vegetables in their flowering to fruiting stages — such as tomato, beans and capsicum — may drop their fruits and yield poor quality fruits. Therefore, it is advised to schedule irrigation during early morning and late evening hours and apply about 10-15 cm dry grass mulch to regulate optimum hydro-thermal regime in the rhizosphere of crops and fruit plants. The same holds true for peach, apricot, plum, nectarine and others for early ripening” he added.

Livestock owners have been advised to protect their livestock from direct heat exposure, keep them under sheds with proper spacing and frequently provide sufficient drinking water besides keeping them cool by spraying them with water, especially on their legs and feet.

“Farmers are also advised to avoid direct heat exposure for themselves and drink sufficient water to avoid dehydration. They are being told to protect themselves along with their crops,” Dr Bhardwaj said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan