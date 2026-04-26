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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heat wave continues in Himachal Pradesh; yellow warning of heat wave issued for 5 districts for April 27

Heat wave continues in Himachal Pradesh; yellow warning of heat wave issued for 5 districts for April 27

Light snow and rain is also expected to occur in the state from April 27 onwards

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:46 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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Excessive heat wave conditions are set to continue in several areas of Himachal Pradesh as the State’s Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert of heat wave for five districts.

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As per the department, a yellow alert of heat wave has been issued for Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Solan and Una districts for April 27, resulting in heat wave conditions in isolated areas of these districts.

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Also, light snow and rain is also expected to occur in the state from April 27 onwards. The department has forecasted light snow and rain at isolated places of the higher reaches for April 27, after which light to moderate snow and rain is expected to occur at few places of the state from April 28 till April 30.

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The department has also issued an orange and yellow weather alert for the state from April 28 till April 30.

While there will be no change in minimum temperatures during this period, maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 3°C to 5°C in the next few days.

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Meanwhile, severe heat waves continued across the state on Sunday as minimum temperatures were 2°C to 5°C above normal, ranging between 6°C to 23°C. Similarly, maximum temperatures were 3°C to 7°C above normal, ranging between 20°C to 42°C.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 27.2°C, Dharamshala 34.1°C, Manali 26.8°C, Kangra 36.6°C, Mandi 36°C, Solan 33.2°C, Tabo 19.7°C, Sundernagar 36.8°C, Nahan 35°C, Bhuntar 34.9°C and Kalpa 22°C.

With 41.8°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state while Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest as it recorded 5.7°C minimum temperature.

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