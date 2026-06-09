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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heat wave likely in parts of Himachal today; yellow alert for 3 districts

Heat wave likely in parts of Himachal today; yellow alert for 3 districts

Temperatures expected to rise by up to 5°C; heavy rain alerts issued for June 11-12

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:51 AM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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A woman uses an umbrella to protect herself from heat in Shimla. File Photo
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Parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness scorching heat on Tuesday, with the State Meteorological Centre issuing a yellow alert for several districts.

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As per the centre, a yellow warning has been issued for Una, Bilaspur and Solan districts, where extensive heat wave conditions are likely at isolated places throughout the day.

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As a result, minimum temperatures across the state are expected to surge by 2°C to 4°C, while maximum temperatures may rise by 3°C to 5°C.

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Additionally, the centre has also issued orange and yellow weather warnings for heavy rain across the state on June 11 and 12.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 19°C in Shimla, 19.4°C in Dharamsala, 14.1°C in Manali, 21.2°C in Kangra, 19.7°C in Mandi, 19.8°C in Sundernagar, 13.7°C in Kufri, 10°C in Kalpa, 20.1°C in Nahan, 16.5°C in Bhuntar, 7.8°C in Keylong and 17.8°C in Chamba.

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Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 6.2°C.

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