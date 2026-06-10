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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heat wave to continue in Himachal; heavy rain warning issued

Heat wave to continue in Himachal; heavy rain warning issued

Temperatures across Himachal Pradesh are expected to surge by 2°C to 4°C

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:31 AM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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A woman uses an umbrella to protect herself from heat in Shimla. File Photo
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Heat wave conditions are set to continue in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, with the State Meteorological Centre issuing a yellow alert for Una, Bilaspur and Solan.

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The warning indicates heat wave conditions at isolated places in these districts throughout the day.

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As a result, temperatures across the state are expected to surge by 2°C to 4°C.

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Meanwhile, the centre has also issued orange and yellow weather warnings for heavy rain across the state for June 11 and 12.

The minimum temperatures recorded across the state showed warm conditions in several areas, with Shimla at 19.4°C, Dharamsala 18.8°C, Manali 14.5°C, Kangra 21.6°C, Mandi 22.1°C, Sundernagar 20.6°C, Kufri 13.7°C, Kalpa 8.6°C, Nahan 18.3°C, Bhuntar 16.9°C and Chamba 16.5°C.

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Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti remained the coldest place in the state at 6.3°C.

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