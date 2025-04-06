DT
PT
Heat wave warning for Kullu, Mandi, Solan & Kangra dists

Tribune News Service
shimla, Updated At : 03:48 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
A winter service vehicle removes snow from a road connecting the Manali-Leh highway in Lahaul and Spiti district. PTI
Several districts of Himachal Pradesh will experience an extensive heat wave in the next few days. The state’s Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning of heat wave conditions on April 6, 7 and 9. The weather warning states that isolated areas of Kangra, Kullu, Solan and Mandi districts are very likely to witness heat wave conditions on these dates.

The higher reaches of the state are likely to experience snowfall and while in middle and lower hills will receive April 9 onwards due to a fresh Western Disturbance that is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from April 8.

Meanwhile, the weather was mostly dry in the state during the past 24 hours and no large changes in the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded. The maximum temperature in Shimla was 24.4°C, Dharamsala (29°C), Manali (24.4°C), Dalhousie (9.8°C), Kasauli (26°C), Solan (30.5°C), Bilaspur (33.1°C), Mandi (31.6°C), Nahan (32.1°C), Chamba (29.2°C), Kangra (32.8°C), Sundernagar (33.7°C), Kalpa (20.9°C), Keylong (14.4°C) and Bhuntar (31.8°C).

At 35.8°C, Una was the hottest place in the state while Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place at 0.7°C.

