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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heated exchange as Shimla vendors confront Deputy Mayor over relocation

Heated exchange as Shimla vendors confront Deputy Mayor over relocation

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:22 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Disgruntled over the Shimla Municipal Corporation’s (MC) relocation drive, street vendors have demanded that the civic body provide them with a suitable place to resume their livelihoods.

A delegation of street vendors reached the Mayor’s office on Wednesday and had a heated exchange with Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, accusing corporation officials of hooliganism and looting.

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The vendors said they had been unable to earn a living for the past four months and were facing financial hardship. They alleged that whenever they tried to sell their goods at any location, MC teams seized their belongings.

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The vendors further claimed that a corporation official had recently snatched a vendor’s bag and seized goods from a shop. During the meeting, Kaushal called the officials concerned as the arguments with the vendors intensified. She subsequently asked the delegation to leave her office.

Later, the delegation met Mayor Surender Chauhan when he arrived at his office, and raised the issue again.

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The vendors urged the Mayor to identify a location with sufficient footfall where they could sell their goods and earn a livelihood. They said the footfall at Ajivika Bhawan, where they had been asked to relocate, was too low to sustain their businesses.

They also demanded space in the newly constructed complex at The Ridge.

The Mayor said action against hawkers in the markets was being taken in compliance with high court orders and that the MC could not grant them any relief on its own.

He maintained that the vendors would have to relocate to Ajivika Bhawan for the time being.

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