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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heated exchange between police & Paragpur MLA at Dhaliara agitation

Heated exchange between police & Paragpur MLA at Dhaliara agitation

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:29 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Cops douse the flames of an effigy burnt by BJP workers.
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A BJP protest over an issue related to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in which a Congress MP allegedly made objectionable remarks against girl students, turned tense at Dhaliara in Kangra district on Monday. Jaswan-Paragpur MLA and former minister Bikram Singh Thakur had a heated exchange with police personnel during an effigy-burning demonstration.

Around 300 BJP workers took part in the protest. Former MLA Hoshiar Singh, former Gagret MLA and district in-charge Rajesh Thakur and former minister Ravindra Ravi were among those present. Workers from the Dehra organisational district took out a protest march in Dhaliara market and burnt an effigy near the Government Degree College. They also raised slogans against the Congress, Rahul Gandhi and the state government.

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Addressing the gathering, BJP leaders accused the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of failing to respond appropriately to the JNU-related controversy. Thakur alleged that JNU professor and Congress MP Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam had made objectionable remarks towards girl students. He claimed that the Congress had lost public support and would face a setback in the coming Assembly elections.

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Tension arose when police personnel tried to push back the protesters to control the crowd during the effigy burning. Thakur objected to the police action, leading to a heated exchange between him and the police personnel. A video clip of the exchange went viral on social media.

Reports also alleged that the MLA pushed a police officer during the confrontation. Some police personnel reportedly sustained burn injuries amid the commotion around the burning effigy. The police intervened to bring the situation under control, after which BJYM district president Raman Sharma and other workers burnt the effigy.

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