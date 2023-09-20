Heated exchanges over Central relief

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 19

The House today witnessed acrimonious exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches during the debate on damage caused in Himachal due to heavy rain.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur raised the hackles of the Opposition as he said that the then UPA government had given a financial assistance of Rs 4,345 crore to Uttarakhand in the aftermath of the Kedarnath tragedy of 2013 when the losses were Rs 9,000 crore.

Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma criticised the government for not acknowledging the help extended by the Central Government. “The Chief Minister did not even convene an all-party meeting and called a Cabinet meeting 10 days after the rain disaster,” he said.

