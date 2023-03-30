Heated exchanges over honorarium discontinuation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 29

The Assembly today witnesses acrimonious exchanges between ruling and Opposition members over the discontinuation of the honorarium provided by the previous BJP regime to those who had been sentenced during Emergency.

The issue was raised through a Point of Order by Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur after the question hour in the Assembly. There was complete pandemonium in the House as Speaker Kuldeep Pathania refused to allow Thakur to raise the issue.

As Thakur sought a clarification from the government as to when the honorarium for all those who had undergone imprisonment during the Emergency will be resumed, both treasury benches and Opposition members had heated exchanges.

As the ruckus continued to mar the proceedings, the Speaker allowed Thakur to make his point. “The number of people who were receiving a sum of Rs 15,000 or Rs 12,000 is even less than 80, so there is no justification in discontinuing the scheme for Loktantra Prahari,” he stated.

These people were booked under Emergency and as such his regime had started this scheme to honour them as being ‘protectors’ of democracy, he added. He sought details from the government on the financial burden of this scheme.

Replying to the issue raised by Thakur, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the Congress regime had decided to discontinue the scheme

and the Bill in this regard had been withdrawn. “It was a politically motivated scheme, the benefit of which was only being received by people associated with the RSS and not the common man,” he remarked.

Chauhan further said the benefit of this scheme was also being drawn by some former ministers and legislators and as such the withdrawal of the scheme does not impact the common man.