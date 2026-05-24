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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heatwave set to return from May 26, yellow alert issued

Heatwave set to return from May 26, yellow alert issued

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:00 AM May 24, 2026 IST
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People walk with umbrellas during rain in Shimla on Saturday. Tribune photo
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After a brief respite from the scorching heat due to recent rainfall, Himachal is set to experience heat wave conditions from May 26 onwards, prompting the State Meteorological Centre to issue a yellow alert for several districts.

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According to the Meteorological centre, the state is likely to receive light rainfall on May 24 and 25. Thereafter, minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 2°C to 5°C over the next few days. Maximum temperatures are also likely to increase by 3°C to 7°C, resulting in significantly warmer-than-normal conditions across the state.

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A yellow alert has been issued for Kangra, Solan, Una and Bilaspur districts on May 26, with heat wave conditions likely to occur at isolated places in these areas.

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The centre has also forecast another spell of rainfall from May 28 onwards due to a fresh western disturbance that is expected to affect northwestern India.

During the past 24 hours, several parts of the state witnessed very light precipitation, while weather conditions remained largely dry elsewhere. Minimum temperatures remained close to normal and ranged between 3°C and 26°C. However, maximum temperatures declined by 2°C to 8°C and varied between 12°C and 41°C across the state.

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Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 27°C, while Dharamsala registered 35°C, Manali 24.4°C, Kangra 36.2°C, Mandi 35.4°C, Sundernagar 35.9°C, Kufri 21.6°C, Kalpa 21.2°C, Keylong 15.7°C, Nahan 35.7°C, Bhuntar 31.4°C and Chamba 30.2°C. Una was the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 41.4°C. Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti remained the coldest, with a minimum temperature of 3.8°C.

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