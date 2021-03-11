Heatwave warning for today in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 8

The local MeT office has issued a yellow warning of heat wave at isolated places in low and mid hills on June 9 and a thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in low and mid hills on June 10.

The MeT has also advised agriculturists to provide adequate irrigation to all the crops and harvest crops that are at harvesting stage to avoid damage from heat wave.

The average minimum and maximum temperatures were above normal during the day and Una was hottest recording a high of 43.8°C while the key tourist resorts of Dharamsala, Manali, Shimla, Dalhousie and Kufri registered a maximum temperature of 37°C , 29.6°C , 29.1°C , 27.2°C and 23°C .

The MeT has cautioned that heat wave may damage apple plants and lead to drop in yield beware of white fly in tomato and capsicum in some districts of the state.