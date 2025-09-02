DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy downpour cripple Kangra dist; 212 water supply schemes damaged

Heavy downpour cripple Kangra dist; 212 water supply schemes damaged

Kulwinder Sandhu
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:15 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
Dharamsala and McLeodganj roads are sinking as heavy rains continue to lash the area. Photo: Kamaljeet
Widespread monsoon rains over the past 24 hours have once again pounded Kangra district, triggering landslides, road blockages and large-scale disruption of essential services. At least, 60 roads were blocked, leaving many rural pockets cut off from the main highways.

The worst-hit areas include Palampur and Bhawarna sub-divisions where 14 roads were blocked, followed by Shahpur with 13 road blocks, Nurpur 10, Dharamsala eight and Indora six roads blocked by landslides.

The Dehra sub-division also reported six road closures, while Nagrota Bagwan and Jaisinghpur witnessed smaller disruptions. The local authorities said that the workers of PWD department were on the job to remove debris from the roads but continued rainfall was hampering clearance operations.

The potable water supply network has taken the heaviest blow. A total of 212 pipelines have been damaged, cutting off drinking water to thousands of houses. Nurpur reported the highest losses with 126 pipelines disrupted, while Dharamsala accounted for 85 disrupted pipelines.

In Dharamsala Municipal Corporation limits, the crisis deepened as potable water supply remained suspended for the fifth consecutive day. The officials said nearly 50 pipelines within the town’s distribution channels have been damaged or choked with silt and debris.

Two power transformers — one in Shahpur and another in Palampur/Bhawarna — have gone out of service, plunging several hamlets into darkness.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have left their mark on housing and livestock shelters. At least one pucca house and 18 kaccha houses were partially damaged, while two kaccha houses were reported as completely destroyed.

Twenty-one cowsheds collapsed under the impact of rain and soil erosion leaving families struggling to secure their cattle. Minor damages were also reported to retaining walls, bathrooms, sliding paths and household assets including furniture and machinery.

The tourist hub McLeodganj also faced disruptions as landslides blocked approach roads. Only light four-wheelers and two-wheelers were currently permitted, causing inconvenience to both residents and tourists.

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said teams are working on a “war footing” to restore connectivity and services. “Our priority is to reopen blocked roads and ensure that drinking water and power supply reach the affected areas as early as possible,” he said, adding that machinery and manpower have been deployed in all subdivisions.

