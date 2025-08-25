DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy inflow recorded at Pong Dam

Heavy inflow recorded at Pong Dam

Reservoir level rises to 1,384.61 feet
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 10:43 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
According to data recieved from the district administration, the dam recorded an inflow of 1,46,174 cusecs against an outflow of 39,837 cusecs of water. File photo
The water level at Pong Dam reached 1,384.61 feet at 7:00 am on Monday, as heavy inflows continued due to ongoing rainfall in the region. 

According to data recieved from the district administration, the dam recorded an inflow of 1,46,174 cusecs against an outflow of 39,837 cusecs of water.

Officials from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) reported that the continuous downpour in the Beas River’s catchment areas was contributing to the rising water levels. 

The downstream flow at Shah Nehar Barrage (SNB) was recorded at 28,112 cusecs. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure safety in downstream areas.

The Kangra district administration has appealed to residents of ‘mand’ areas along the Beas riverbanks to stay alert as water discharge from the dam may increase if inflows continue at the current pace.

In Fatehpur sub-division of Kangra, villages including Rehatpur, Re and Riyali have been affected.

Meanwhile, Indora sub-division has witnessed widespread damage in Badukhar, Bahadur, Bhograwan, Paral, Surdwan, Indora, Miyani, Sanaur, Malkana, Kathgarh, Milwan and adjoining areas. Thousands of acres of paddy fields have been inundated in water. Hundreds of families living in low-lying areas have been forced to move to safer places.

