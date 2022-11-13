Heavy polling a good sign: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Hamirpur, November 12
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chairman of the Congress campaign committee, said today that heavy polling in the Assembly elections was an indication of an anti-BJP wave in the state. He said the trend was in favour of the Congress, which would form government. People had rejected the BJP government.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha’s body remained in fridge
To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...
G20 Summit: All we need to know
Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) nations opened talks to men...
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines
Air India is among the six airlines that have agreed to coug...