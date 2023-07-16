Heavy rain alert for next 2 days

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 15

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for moderate-to-heavy rainfall at several places across the state over the next four-five days. The precipitation over the next two days is likely to be quite intense as the department has issued orange alert for three days, staring from today. It started raining in Shimla and a few other places in the state in late afternoon today.

“The administration will need to be on its toes over the next four-five days. We are expecting moderate-to-heavy rainfall at various places in the state during this period,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

Given that the state has already logged excess rainfall over the past one week, another spell of intense precipitation could spell fresh trouble for people. There’s a high probability of landslides, flashfloods and mudslides over the next few days. The department has warned of poor visibility, disruption in electricity supply and communication network. The water supply might also get affected.

