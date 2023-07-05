Heavy rain alert for next 4 days

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 4

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall, lightning and thunderstorm at isolated places in plains, low and mid hills over the next four days. The department has also issued forecast for light to moderate rainfall at most places across the state till July 8.

The department has warned of traffic congestion, poor visibility and disruption in water and electric supply, and damage to standing crops, fruit plants and young seedlings.

“Monsoon has become active again and there could be incidents of flash floods and landslides. In view of this, tourists and local people should stay alert,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that the state government was taking necessary steps to deal with possible disasters in the state after presiding over the review meeting of Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) here today.

Stressing on the need to strengthen the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Negi said that new recruitments were being made for the SDRF in the state. “A total of 126 jawans have been provided training by the 7th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force in Bathinda. These jawans have also been sent to different places for advanced training,” said Negi.

He further said these jawans had been provided training to use updated skills and equipment to provide quick relief to various disasters. “A specialised training programme will be developed in consultation with the Disaster Management Cell as per the requirements and conditions of the state,” the minister said.

He said land had been identified by the SDMA for the construction of an SDRF battalion building at Palampur in Kangra, Pandoh in Mandi and Katasni in Shimla.