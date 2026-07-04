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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy rain and glacial melt pushes Chenab River close to danger mark in Lahaul-Spiti

Heavy rain and glacial melt pushes Chenab River close to danger mark in Lahaul-Spiti

Due to the rise in water level, Chenab is flowing above Jobrang bridge, which has snapped road connectivity to Jobrang, Raape and Rashel villages in the region

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 08:29 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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The administration has advised people to stay away from rivers, streams and other water bodies and to follow official weather updates and emergency instructions.
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Heavy rain and glacial melt in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district has led to a sharp rise in the water level of the Chenab River, bringing it close to the danger mark and prompting the district administration of Lahaul and Spiti to issue a public safety advisory. Due to the rise in water level, Chenab is flowing above Jobrang bridge, which has snapped road connectivity to Jobrang, Raape and Rashel villages in the region.

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Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul and Spiti, Kiran Bhadana urged residents and tourists to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in low-lying areas and along riverbanks, as the situation continues to be closely monitored. The DC warned that further rainfall could cause the river level to rise, increasing the risk of flooding in vulnerable locations.

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The administration has advised people to stay away from rivers, streams and other water bodies and to follow official weather updates and emergency instructions. Travellers have also been asked to check road conditions before undertaking journeys as heavy rain may trigger landslides, flash floods and road blockages in the mountainous region.

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Emergency response teams have been kept on alert, while local authorities are monitoring water levels and weather conditions round the clock. Residents have been requested to immediately report any signs of flooding, landslides or other emergencies to the concerned authorities.

The administration has appealed to the public not to spread rumours and to rely only on verified information issued by government agencies until the weather situation improves.

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