Heavy rain caused Rs 519-cr loss in Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 7

Heavy rain has caused Rs 519-crore losses in Solan district while Rs 2.55 crore has been provided as relief to 929 affected persons. Of the 184 roads damaged due to heavy rain, 177 have been restored. The Jal Shakti Department has restored 290 of 294 affected water supply schemes, while power supply has also been restored in the district.

Anirudh Singh, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, who heads the Solan District Relief and Rehabilitation Committee, reviewed the work here on Saturday. He directed the officials to speed up the relief and rehabilitation work.

He said the issue of speedy restoration of national highways in the district would be taken up with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). As the apple trade was a key pillar of the state’s economy, it was important to ensure timely transportation of the produce to fruit mandis. Addl DC Ajay Yadav gave a presentation on the losses.

#Solan