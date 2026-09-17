DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy rain continues in Himachal; orange alert issued for all districts

Heavy rain continues in Himachal; orange alert issued for all districts

Heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated areas of the state, while majority of the state will witness light to moderate rain throughout the day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:07 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rain in Shimla on Thursday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh will witness heavy rain on Thursday as the State's Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for all 12 districts.

Heavy rain started in many areas of the state, including Shimla, in the wee hours of Wednesday and is still continuing.

Advertisement

According to the centre, heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated areas of the state, while majority of the state will witness light to moderate rain throughout the day.

Advertisement

Related news: Manimahesh yatra in Himachal temporarily halted due to bad weather

The centre has also warned of possibilities of landslides in vulnerable areas as well as rise in water levels in water bodies along with waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Advertisement

The centre has advised people to avoid venturing into vulnerable areas and water bodies.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts