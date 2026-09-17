Heavy rain continues in Himachal; orange alert issued for all districts

Himachal Pradesh will witness heavy rain on Thursday as the State's Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for all 12 districts.

Heavy rain started in many areas of the state, including Shimla, in the wee hours of Wednesday and is still continuing.

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According to the centre, heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated areas of the state, while majority of the state will witness light to moderate rain throughout the day.

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The centre has also warned of possibilities of landslides in vulnerable areas as well as rise in water levels in water bodies along with waterlogging in low-lying areas.

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The centre has advised people to avoid venturing into vulnerable areas and water bodies.