Heavy rain wreaked havoc across Sirmaur district on Monday, leading to the partial collapse of the decades-old Bata Bridge on National Highway-07 near Paonta Sahib and triggering landslides that disrupted traffic on several key roads.

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The old Bata Bridge partially collapsed after the foundation of one of its pillars gave way as the Bata River remained in spate. Following the incident, the district administration and National Highways authorities immediately stopped traffic on the bridge. A large portion of the structure later fell into the river. No casualties were reported.

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Authorities sealed the old bridge from both ends using barricades and ropes, while all vehicles are being diverted via the newly constructed bridge on the highway connecting Paonta Sahib, Dehradun and Chandigarh.

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Continuous rainfall since Sunday night also caused landslides and rockfalls at several locations in the district. Traffic on the Paonta Sahib-Shillai National Highway remained completely suspended for nearly two hours near the Dhai Mile area at Sataun after debris and boulders crashed onto the road.

Two 108 ambulances carrying patients, government and private buses, and dozens of other vehicles were stranded in long queues before the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) deployed heavy machinery to clear the debris and restore traffic. However, commuters continued to face delays due to congestion even after the road reopened.

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On the Nahan-Kumarhatti National Highway-907A, falling rocks near Banethi also disrupted traffic briefly before the road was cleared.

According to the Public Works Department, 24 roads across Sirmaur district remain closed due to rain-triggered damage. Restoration work is under way, while authorities have advised motorists to avoid unnecessary travel on vulnerable stretches and exercise caution as intermittent rainfall continues across the district.