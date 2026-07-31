Heavy rain disrupts Himachal; 122 roads blocked, Dharamshala records 149 mm rainfall

Heavy rainfall lashed Himachal Pradesh, with Dharamshala recording 149.2 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, as the Shimla Meteorological Office on Friday issued a yellow alert for heavy rain at isolated places across the state till August 6.

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The heavy downpour triggered landslides and flash floods in several areas, blocking 122 roads and disrupting 31 water supply schemes and 19 transformers, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

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Dharamshala recorded the highest rainfall in the state during the 24-hour period since Thursday evening, followed by Jot (76.8 mm), Bhattiyat (75.3 mm), Gohar (60 mm), Nichar (52 mm), Sarahan (39 mm), Palampur (38 mm), Kothi (34.8 mm) and Shimla (34 mm).

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Mandi was the worst affected district, with 54 roads blocked, followed by Kullu (41), Chamba (8), Shimla (7), Kangra (5), Sirmaur (5) and Una (2).

Thunderstorms and lightning were reported in Kangra and Sundernagar.

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Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 12.4 degrees Celsius, while Bhuntar in Kullu recorded the highest maximum temperature at 32.6 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh received 275.6 mm of rainfall between July 1 and July 31, against the average of 255.9 mm, making the month’s rainfall eight per cent above normal.