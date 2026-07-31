DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy rain disrupts Himachal; 122 roads blocked, Dharamshala records 149 mm rainfall

Heavy rain disrupts Himachal; 122 roads blocked, Dharamshala records 149 mm rainfall

Landslides and flash floods affect several areas as Shimla Met Office issues yellow alert for heavy rain till August 6

article_Author
PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 08:29 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Monsoon clouds hover over the hill town and the Dhauladhar range in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

Heavy rainfall lashed Himachal Pradesh, with Dharamshala recording 149.2 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, as the Shimla Meteorological Office on Friday issued a yellow alert for heavy rain at isolated places across the state till August 6.

Advertisement

The heavy downpour triggered landslides and flash floods in several areas, blocking 122 roads and disrupting 31 water supply schemes and 19 transformers, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Advertisement

Dharamshala recorded the highest rainfall in the state during the 24-hour period since Thursday evening, followed by Jot (76.8 mm), Bhattiyat (75.3 mm), Gohar (60 mm), Nichar (52 mm), Sarahan (39 mm), Palampur (38 mm), Kothi (34.8 mm) and Shimla (34 mm).

Advertisement

Mandi was the worst affected district, with 54 roads blocked, followed by Kullu (41), Chamba (8), Shimla (7), Kangra (5), Sirmaur (5) and Una (2).

Thunderstorms and lightning were reported in Kangra and Sundernagar.

Advertisement

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 12.4 degrees Celsius, while Bhuntar in Kullu recorded the highest maximum temperature at 32.6 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh received 275.6 mm of rainfall between July 1 and July 31, against the average of 255.9 mm, making the month’s rainfall eight per cent above normal.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts