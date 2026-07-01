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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy rain disrupts Himachal; Mandi worst hit as 44 roads blocked, 254 transformers affected

Heavy rain disrupts Himachal; Mandi worst hit as 44 roads blocked, 254 transformers affected

Orange alert issued for seven districts as heavy rain and thunderstorms likely to continue

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:51 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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People cover themselves during rain, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. PTI file
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As many as 44 roads remain blocked and 254 power transformers have been disrupted in Himachal Pradesh following widespread rain as the monsoon advances across the state.

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According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, of the 44 blocked roads, 28 are in Mandi district, 12 in Kullu, and two each in Una and Lahaul and Spiti districts.

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Of the 254 disrupted transformers, 198 are in Mandi, 44 in Sirmaur, 11 in Kullu and one in Lahaul and Spiti district.

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Meanwhile, heavy rain is expected to continue across the state on Wednesday, with the Meteorological Centre issuing an orange alert for Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una and Chamba districts.

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is very likely at isolated places in these districts during the day.

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A yellow alert has also been issued for Shimla, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts, where light to moderate rain is expected at isolated locations.

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