DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, schools shut in 6 districts        

Heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, schools shut in 6 districts        

Moderate to heavy rains have been reported in several parts of the state since Sunday night
article_Author
PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 09:19 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A motorcyclist crosses the water-logged Suketi bridge amid downpour in Mandi on Sunday. Photo: Jai Kumar
Advertisement

Heavy rain disrupted normal life in Himachal Pradesh, prompting the closure of schools and colleges in six out of 12 districts, while 484 roads, including two national highways, remained closed for vehicular traffic.

Advertisement

The local meteorological office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in isolated areas of two to seven districts in the state till August 30.

Education institutes, except the residential ones, were shut in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Solan, Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti districts in view of the alert, officials said.

Advertisement

Moderate to heavy rains have been reported in several parts of the state since Sunday night. A total of 484 roads, including two national highways, remained closed for vehicular traffic on Sunday night.

Among these, 245 roads were closed in Mandi district and 102 in the adjoining Kullu. The National Highway 154-A connecting Chamba and Pathankot, and the NH-305, connecting Aut and Sainj, were also closed, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

Advertisement

According to officials, 941 power supply transformers and 95 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state.

Between June 20, the onset of monsoon, and August 24, at least 155 people have died in Himachal in rain-related incidents, while 37 have gone missing, the SEOC said.

It added that the state has witnessed 77 flash floods, 40 cloudbursts and 79 major landslides so far. Himachal has incurred losses of Rs 2,348 crore in rain-related incidents, it added. (With TNS, Mandi)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts