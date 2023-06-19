Heavy rain lashes Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 18

Heavy rain lashed the Dharamsala region today, bringing down temperatures. Farmers, who were preparing to sow paddy crop, welcomed the rain.

Meanwhile, the district administration warned tourists not to go near riverbeds, which may witness flash floods. On June 16, a mother and son duo was drowned in the Baner river in Kangra when they went there to have a holy dip after paying obeisance at the Bajreshwari Mata Temple.