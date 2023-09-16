Heavy rain lashes Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 15

Heavy rain lashed the Dharamsala region today, affecting normal life and power supply. Most of the rivers and nullahs were in spate following the downpour. Power supply in the region remained disrupted even as HPSEBL staff worked over time to restore it.

Traffic was affected due to overflowing drains in some parts of Dharamsala and people preferred staying indoors due to the fear of landslides. However, no major damage due to heavy rain in the region was reported. The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in the region for the next three days.

Palampur: Two persons were killed in a lightning strike in higher reaches of the Dhauladhars this afternoon. According to information, an old man along with his grandson had gone to the higher areas of the Dhauladhars, 20 km from Palampur, for grazing animals.

As it was raining heavily, they took shelter under a tree in dense forest but were killed in a lightning strike. Both were residents of Rakh village near Gopalpur. Ashish Butail, local MLA and Chief Parliamentary Secretary, expressed shock over the loss of lives.

He said a police party along with revenue officers from Palampur were sent to the mountains this evening and it would take them at least four or five hours to reach the spot. The exact number of casualties would be known only after the police reach the incident spot.

