Heavy rain lashes Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 11

Heavy to very heavy rain lashed Isolated places in the state today. Naina Devi and Bakloh (Chamba) received 160 mm of rains each followed by Shimla 70 mm, Dhaula Kuan 51 mm, Baijnath 35 mm, Palampur 29 mm, Guler 21 mm, Jogindernagar 17 mm, Dharamsala 12 mm, Sujanpur Tira and Naidan 10 mm, Narkanda 6 mm.

As many as 332 persons have lost their lives in the rain-related incidents during the current monsoon season till day and the state has suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 1982 crores.

As many as 15 roads are still closed for vehicular traffic in the state.

The local Met office has issued yellow warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on September 15 and predicated wet spell in the region till September 17.

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures. Keylong was coldest at night with a minimum temperature of 10.8 degree C while Una with 33.7 degree C was hottest during the day.

