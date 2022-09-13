Heavy rain lashes parts of state

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 12

The local MeT office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in 10 districts, barring Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, on September 15 and 16 and predicted a wet spell till September 18.

Moderate to very heavy rain lashed parts of Himachal and Balkoh in Chamba was the wettest with 160 mm of rain followed by Shimla 96 mm, Paonta Sahib 56 mm, Nahan 37 mm, Binog (Mandi) 36 mm, Hamirpur 32 mm, Una 30 mm, Gohar 29 mm, Bangana 25 mm, Bijahi 18 mm, Gharmoor and Renuka 14 mm, Pandoh 11 mm and Sundernagar 10 mm.

The death toll in the rain-related incidents during the monsoon season has increased to 333 and the state has suffered a loss of Rs 1,983 crore and 25 roads are still closed.