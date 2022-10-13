Heavy rain lashes several parts of Himchal

Shimla, October 12
Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of Shimla and Sirmaur districts. Pachhad was the wettest in the state with 104 mm of rain, followed by Rajgarh (37 mm).
The Met office predicted light to moderate rain at isolated places in middle hills and, snow and rain at higher hills.
