Heavy rain likely in Himachal from Saturday

Tourists planning to visit Himachal Pradesh over the next week are advised to monitor weather updates, as the southwest monsoon is expected to regain strength from Saturday after a relatively subdued spell over the past week.

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Over the last one week, the state received 17 per cent below-normal rainfall. Against the normal precipitation of 59.7 mm, Himachal recorded 49.5 mm of rain during the period.

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The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at various places across the state from July 18 to 23, with the most intense spell likely between July 20 and 22.

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For July 18, a yellow alert has been issued for moderate to heavy rainfall in Mandi, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu and Sirmaur districts.

From July 19 onwards, rainfall activity is expected to intensify, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Shimla districts.