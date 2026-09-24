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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy rain likely in Himachal from Sep 25, alerts issued for Sep 26-27

Heavy rain likely in Himachal from Sep 25, alerts issued for Sep 26-27

Weather office forecasts intense showers at isolated places; temperatures likely to drop by up to 5°C

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:04 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh is set to witness another spell of heavy rainfall from September 25 onwards as the State’s Meteorological centre has issued orange and yellow weather alerts for September 26 and 27. Tribune file
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Himachal Pradesh is set to witness another spell of heavy rainfall from September 25, with the State Meteorological Centre issuing orange and yellow weather alerts for September 26 and 27.

According to the centre, light to moderate rain is very likely at isolated places in the plains and low and mid hills of the state on September 25. A few spells of intense showers are expected at isolated places on September 26 and 27.

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Minimum temperatures are expected to drop by 2°C to 3°C over the next few days across the state, while maximum temperatures are also likely to fall by 2°C to 5°C, resulting in cooler weather.

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The weather remained almost dry across the state during the past 24 hours, with most places witnessing a bright, sunny day.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 24°C, Dharamshala 28°C, Manali 24.4°C, Mandi 32.4°C, Solan 28°C, Nahan 29.1°C, Kalpa 23.2°C, Bhuntar 31°C, Sundernagar 31.2°C, Keylong 20.6°C, Kangra 30.8°C, Kufri 19.2°C and Bilaspur 32.5°C.

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The highest maximum temperature in the state was 34.4°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 4.7°C, recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti.

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