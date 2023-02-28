Heavy rain likely in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days

Shimla, February 27
Chill is likely to grip Himachal Pradesh again with the Meteorological Department today predicting heavy rainfall over the next two.
“Some areas in the state are likely to experience rainfall or thunderstorm with squall or hail from February 28,” a MeT official said. There were chances of heavy rainfall and snowfall in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti districts on March 1.
The forecast said the western disturbances, storm systems originating from the Mediterranean Sea and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, would remain active in the region till March 1. Meanwhile, Keylong was the coldest town in the state with a low of minus 5.1°C. — IANS
