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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy rain likely in Himachal Pradesh from Saturday, orange alert in Sirmaur

Heavy rain likely in Himachal Pradesh from Saturday, orange alert in Sirmaur

Weather department forecasts heavy to very heavy rain in parts of the state from September 26 to 29, with peak activity expected on September 27

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:23 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Heavy rain is likely to lash the southeastern parts of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining areas from the night of September 26 to September 29. Tribune file
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Heavy rain is likely to lash southeastern parts of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining areas from the night of September 26 to September 29, with peak activity expected on September 27.

According to the weather department, fairly widespread rainfall, accompanied by isolated heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning, is very likely in parts of Sirmaur, Shimla, Solan, Mandi and Bilaspur districts over the next three to four days.

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The department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Sirmaur district on September 27. A yellow alert for heavy rain at isolated places has also been issued for Bilaspur, Mandi, Shimla and Solan districts for the same day.

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For September 26, a yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for Sirmaur, while isolated heavy rain is likely in Shimla and Solan districts on September 28.

The department has also warned of possible landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas of Sirmaur district.

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