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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy rain, snow forecast in Himachal; orange alert in 6 districts

Heavy rain, snow forecast in Himachal; orange alert in 6 districts

Landslides, rising water levels possible amid heavy rainfall

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:03 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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People cover themselves as they make their way amid rainfall, in Shimla. PTI file photo
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The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh are expected to witness heavy snowfall while rest of the state will be experiencing heavy rain as the State's Meteorological Centre has issued orange and yellow weather alerts for Thursday.

As per the centre, orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur and Sirmour districts, resulting in heavy spell of rain accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds throughout the day. As a result, possibility of landslides and rise in water levels in water bodies are likely in these districts.

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Similarly, yellow alert has been issued for Solan, Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti districts, resulting in light to moderate precipitation in these districts.

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