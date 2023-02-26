Heavy rain, snowfall likely from February 28 in Himachal Pradesh

PTI

Shimla, February 25

Mid and higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive rain and snowfall due to a western disturbance from February 28, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department. The western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region.

The local MeT office has issued a yellow warning of heavy rainfall and snowfall in Mandi, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla and Lahaul and Spiti districts on March 1 and a thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in low and mid hills on February 28.

The weather would remain dry in lower hills and plains on tomorrow and February 27 and light to moderate rainfall may occur on February 28 and March 1, the MeT office predicted. The maximum day temperatures stayed six to nine degrees above normal in the state.

