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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Heavy rain spell to continue in Himachal; Shimla, Kangra among 10 districts under yellow alert

Heavy rain spell to continue in Himachal; Shimla, Kangra among 10 districts under yellow alert

State Meteorological Centre forecasts heavy showers at isolated places; maximum temperatures likely to rise by 2°C to 3°C.

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:01 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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People walk with umbrellas during rain in Shimla. Tribune photo
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Heavy rainfall is set to continue in Himachal Pradesh, with the State Meteorological Centre issuing a yellow alert for 10 districts on Tuesday.

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The districts include Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Chamba, Sirmaur and Lahaul and Spiti, where heavy rain is likely at isolated places throughout the day. Weather is expected to remain dry in the rest of the state.

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Minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal, while maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2°C to 3°C during the day.

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The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.5°C in Shimla, 18.6°C in Dharamshala, 19.5°C in Manali, 21°C in Solan, 24.7°C in Mandi, 25.5°C in Bilaspur, 25.1°C in Hamirpur, 15.8°C in Kufri, 22.1°C in Nahan, 16.2°C in Kalpa, 13.6°C in Keylong, 22.8°C in Una, 22.1°C in Bhuntar and 26°C in Paonta Sahib.

The state's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 12.8°C in Kukumseri village of Lahaul and Spiti district.

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