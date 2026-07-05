Heavy rain to continue across Himachal till July 11

Heavy rain is expected to continue across Himachal Pradesh till July 11, with the State Meteorological Centre issuing orange and yellow weather alerts for several districts over the coming days.

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For July 5, the department has issued an orange alert for Kangra, Una and Sirmaur districts, forecasting very heavy to heavy rain at isolated places. A yellow alert has been issued for Shimla, Mandi and Chamba districts, where heavy to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated locations.

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The Meteorological Centre warned that heavy rain in Kangra and Sirmaur could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, damage to vulnerable structures, slippery roads causing vehicles to skid, poor visibility, traffic congestion, and disruption of local essential services and routine outdoor activities.

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In view of the forecast, the MeT office has issued an advisory for residents of Kangra and Sirmaur, urging them to avoid vulnerable and waterlogging-prone areas, refrain from swimming or boating in rivulets and streams during heavy rain spells, and strictly follow advisories and guidelines issued by the state government.

While minimum temperatures across the state are expected to remain near normal till July 11, maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2°C to 5°C in most parts of the state.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall was recorded at isolated places across the state during the past 24 hours. Dharamshala received 39.2 mm of rain, followed by Naina Devi (30 mm), Una (14.2 mm), Kasauli (14 mm), Shimla (8.4 mm), Kangra (7.6 mm), Nahan (6.2 mm), Bilaspur (5.2 mm) and Sundernagar (4.8 mm).

Maximum and minimum temperatures remained near normal across the state. Maximum temperatures ranged between 21°C and 36°C, while minimum temperatures varied from 10°C to 27°C.

The maximum temperatures recorded included Shimla (27.5°C), Dharamshala (30°C), Manali (28.6°C), Solan (30.5°C), Kangra (32.3°C), Mandi (34.2°C), Sundernagar (34°C), Kufri (21.7°C), Keylong (22.6°C), Bhuntar (35.2°C), Una (33.8°C), Kalpa (26.4°C), Narkanda (21.5°C) and Chamba (31.6°C).

The state’s highest maximum temperature of 36°C was recorded in Bilaspur, while the lowest minimum temperature of 10.1°C was recorded at Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district.