Heavy rain to continue in Himachal; flash flood warnings issued for 6 districts

Heavy rain is set to continue in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday as the state’s Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for seven districts of the state.

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The districts under the orange alert are Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Solan, Mandi, Hamirpur and Chamba, where heavy to very heavy rain is expected at isolated places throughout the day.

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The Meteorological Centre has also predicted a low to moderate risk warning for flash floods over few watersheds in Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmour and Chamba districts for the next 24 hours.

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A yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts, where light to moderate rain is likely. The department has forecast normal minimum temperatures, while maximum temperatures are expected to surge by 2°C to 4°C during the next 24 hours.